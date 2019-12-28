Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Port Authority Will No Longer Accept Medicare Cards From Seniors

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Port Authority Will No Longer Accept Medicare Cards From SeniorsPort Authority Will No Longer Accept Medicare Cards From Seniors
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Port Authority will continue to accept Senior Transit cards

Three Pennsylvania representatives announced Monday that the Port Authority of Allegheny County would...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NicoleFordTV

Nicole Ford The line was wrapped around the building this morning at the Port Authority Service Center as senior citizens wait… https://t.co/Ja0Swfcp7W 7 hours ago

DeeCal1

Dee (Democracy🗽Returned 2 social media~Jan. 2019) RT @KDKA: HEADS UP: Port Authority will no longer accept seniors' Medicare cards to ride public transit for free. Seniors will need to eith… 2 days ago

KDKA

KDKA HEADS UP: Port Authority will no longer accept seniors' Medicare cards to ride public transit for free. Seniors wil… https://t.co/8f0lufryZv 2 days ago

Peekachicka

Natasha M RT @KDKA: HEADS UP: Port Authority will no longer accept seniors' Medicare cards to ride public transit for free. https://t.co/eO2PujPkEp 2 days ago

burghline

BURGHline.com Port Authority Will No Longer Accept Medicare Cards From Sen.. https://t.co/GZd7Lfw7F3 https://t.co/GCRT2HW9NI 2 days ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH Port Authority Will No Longer Accept Medicare Cards From Sen.. https://t.co/n4eVjqNS52 2 days ago

trixywh

Trixy Wh RT @KDKA: HEADS UP: Port Authority will no longer accept seniors' Medicare cards to ride public transit for free. https://t.co/JrxlhTLMYd 2 days ago

KDKA

KDKA HEADS UP: Port Authority will no longer accept seniors' Medicare cards to ride public transit for free. https://t.co/eO2PujPkEp 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.