HENDO HOUSE FIRE

HENDO HOUSE FIRE
HENDO HOUSE FIRE

Now.

We're following breaking news tonight out of henderson county.

Deputies say they have one person in custody?

Following a house fire this evening just outside town on ?s highway 41.

Authorities say kyndra scott told them she was using fire to get rid of mold in the home's insulation.

They say during the incident?

She even face timed her boyfriend.

Authorities say the back bedroom was damaged?

But nobody else was inside when the fire started.

She had two warrants out for her arrest?

And she was taken into custody for arson.

Please stay with 44news on air and online as we continue to follow this story.




