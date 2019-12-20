Looking at farming in 2020

No doubt about it, 2019 was a rough year for farmers.

Those in the ag business might be looking forward to a fresh start in 2020.

After fighting a late planting season and an even later harvest á farmers are hoping the weather cooperates with the growing season in 2020.

Trade issues with china and a lack of action on the uás mexico canada trade agreement also had farmers worried.

Just this month á congress came to an agreement on the uásámácáa and china decided to lower tariffs on agricultural goods.

Mason city farmer kevin pope says he's cautiously optimistic for glad to see that we're moving in the right direction.

I guess until things are signed on the dotted line, there's always that fear that things won't materialize like they're talking.

You know, things sound positive right now and so hopefully we get both of those agreements signed.

Pope did say despite this year's weather woes... his corn yield was actually