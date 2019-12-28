2019 SAC Holiday Tournament Day 1 Roundup

Hey good evening everyone... hope santa treated all of you well... i know one gift all of the teams in the s-a-c are hoping for couldn't fit in a stocking or be wrapped up in time for christmas because..

The s-a-c holiday tournament beginning today..

It runs through saturday...six games to kick off the slate of events today...we start on the boys side... fourth seeded carroll squaring off with fifth seeded south side... chargers hot out of the gates... cody burkey open in the corner from deep... that's a bad idea..

Carroll up seven...south side has the answer... kamron mitchell..

Sweet lefty stroke from the top of the arc... and it's a four point game after one... it'd stay tight in to the late parts of this one... third quarter..

Ray vollmer denied at the rim... mitchell free on the ensuing fastbreak... game high 19 from him... and it's a four point game after three... but the chargers able to get some distance in the fourth..

Sam strycker..

Strong move for two of his eight...then... jalen jackson..

Hard to the cup... the sophomore with a team high 17....chargers pull away late..

They win 60-50 the final... chargers get a day of rest tomorrow..

They've got the winner of the wayne-northrop game on saturday at 12:30.

???earlier in the afternoon... seven seeded bishop dwenger squaring off with tenth seeded north side...???this one all saints early on... xavier nolan... the pilfer... he takes it back the other way for the pair... dwenger up ten after a quarter...???and the saints continued to march in the second..

Brenden lytle... tough stepback from distance... three of his game high 17..

Dwenger up a dozen at recess...???north side would not go down without a fight..

Third quarter..

Jacob lambert tough inside..

Give him the hoop and harm..

Lead down to five...???later on... lambert... tough down low once again... team high 14 from him... that cuts the deficit down to just four...???but that'd be as close as it'd get... xavier nolan this time from long range... he matched lytle's game high 17... ???dwenger comes out on top... 59-45 the final... you heard em say it..

Date with snider tomorrow..

Tip time 5-45 ???final boys matchup of the day comes between the eight seed concordia and nine seed northrop...???and welcome back qualen pettus..

Doing it at both ends of the floor..

First the swat on defense... ???other end of the floor..

Hard to the rack..

He had a game high 14..bruins up two... ???cadets would hang around for a while in this one..

Brayden pearson fader for two of his team high 11... ???then..

Jaden parnin... slick move for two of his five... concordia takes the two point lead...???but it was all northrop from there... khamani smith three ball... bruins up six at recess.... ???then in the third... elijah fincher with three of his five...???northrop rolls on to a date with wayne..

51-31 the final... ???on to the girls side of things...bishop luers... they're the four seed this year..

Taking on concordia to open tourney play...???early on in this one all about luers... anna parent follows the dori javins miss... and the knights are off to an 18-3 lead in the second... ???concordia would settle down... elle fritcha with three of her team high 11... ???then... it's londynn betts... give her all three of these... her only points of the game..

And the cadets are down just seven at half... ???but the second half... all about the knights... lydia reimbold... short jumper for two of the bellarmine commit's four...???then..

It's janaiya bright tickling the twine from long range... she had nine..

Luers goes up 20....???they cruise to the 49-26 dub.... you heard them... luers gets a day of rest... they'll play the winner of homestead-snider saturday in the semifinals..

???sticking with girls... ten seeded north side squaring off with seven seeded northrop to open tourney play... ???credit to the legends..

They hung around early in this one... jasmine chambers bucket in the paint...???then... chambers... denied on the drive..

But felicia smith there for the follow... that cuts the lead to just one... ???but just a whole lot of northrop tonight... destiny jackson..

Three of her nine... ???then... jackson the dish to ti'auna white... the junior led everyone with 18... ???bruins led by 12 after one... they run away with this one... 68-26 the final... the bruins will face carroll tomorrow at apprioximately 4 p-m... ???last but not least... an early morning matchup between the eight seed snider and nine seed wayne...???late in this one... panthers with a double digit advantage... wayne trying to get back in this one..

Emilia diaz with three of her seven..

Lead down to 10...???later on... off a steal... shiara alexander gets the bucket down low... that sucts the deficit down to single digits...???but snider would salt this one away at the line late..

Payton gorman a game high 19 points... ???panthers advance to face homestead tomorrow..