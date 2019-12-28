Global  

Truck Bomb Kills Dozens in Somalia's Capital

Truck Bomb Kills Dozens in Somalia's Capital

Truck Bomb Kills Dozens in Somalia's Capital

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a truck bomb that killed dozens in Somalia.
Truck bomb kills at least 76 in Somalia's capital

A truck bomb killed at least 76 people and injured at least 50 others in Somalia's capital Mogadishu....
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times•The Age•IndiaTime•CBC.ca•CTV News•Japan Today•New Zealand Herald•FOXNews.com•TIME


Somalia truck bomb attack leaves more than 70 dead

At least 76 people have been killed in a truck bomb blast at a busy security check-point in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Sify



At least 90 killed in Mogadishu checkpoint blast [Video]At least 90 killed in Mogadishu checkpoint blast

An explosion at a bustling checkpoint in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday (December 28) killed at least 90 people and wounded dozens, an ambulance service official said, the latest in a string..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:42

Dozens killed in Mogadishu car bomb attack: Police [Video]Dozens killed in Mogadishu car bomb attack: Police

Large plume of black smoke seen above Somali capital as some 100 people, including children, rushed to hospitals.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30

