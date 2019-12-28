Global  

At least 90 killed in Mogadishu checkpoint blast - international organization

At least 90 killed in Mogadishu checkpoint blast - international organization

At least 90 killed in Mogadishu checkpoint blast - international organization

At least 90 people were killed and dozens were wounded when a bomb-laden vehicle exploded at a bustling checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday (December 28), an international organisation working in the country said.

It was one of the most deadly recent attacks.

Lucy Fielder reports.
