Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 Update

One of the most notable affected, for fans, was the Deadpool series, which has proven itself markedly successful offering a superheroic vibe not really seen in the MCU or its imitators.

Since the merger, it’s been unclear precisely what shape a new Deadpool would take, if it would take one at all.

But Ryan Reynolds recently popped up with a short, though welcome, update.

“Yeah, we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said.