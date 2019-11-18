Image released of firefighters last sighting 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:11s - Published Image released of firefighters last sighting The best friend of a firefighter has told Sky News that the disappearance of Anthony Knott is unexpected and out of character. 0

