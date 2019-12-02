Global  

Duchess praises 'amazing work' of midwives

Duchess praises 'amazing work' of midwives

Duchess praises 'amazing work' of midwives

The Duchess of Cambridge has paid tribute to Britain's midwives and in an open letter, has praised them for their “humbling work".
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Duchess of Cambridge praises UK midwives' 'amazing work'

"You are there for women at their most vulnerable," the Duchess of Cambridge says in an open letter...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Duchess of Cambridge pens touching tribute to midwives [Video]Duchess of Cambridge pens touching tribute to midwives

The Duchess of Cambridge has written a touching tribute to midwives across the UK, praising their "amazing work".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:06Published

Kate Middleton: 2 Days Secretly Shadowing Midwives [Video]Kate Middleton: 2 Days Secretly Shadowing Midwives

Kate Middleton reportedly spent two days secretly shadowing midwives and workers in a London maternity ward. Magazine that during her time in the hospital, the mom of three "divided her time on the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

