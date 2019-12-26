Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Editorial: Holiday gifts, tips were perfect antidote to this week's bad news, negativity

Video Credit: WISC - Published < > Embed
Editorial: Holiday gifts, tips were perfect antidote to this week's bad news, negativity

Editorial: Holiday gifts, tips were perfect antidote to this week's bad news, negativity

It was nice to have a holiday break in the middle of the week, for among other reasons the opportunity to reflect on the holiday in the context of a weekend just two days away.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Editorial: Holiday gifts, tips were perfect antidote to this week's bad news, negativity

Break in the middle of the week, for among other reasons the opportunity to reflect on the holiday in the context of a weekend just two days away.

It seems there was a fair amount of mayhem this christmas eve and day, shootings, package thefts and way too many drunk drivers.

But this holiday season was also the first we remember where generous tipping became a thing, and we kind of like it.

There were at least four instances we're aware of where groups of people pooled their cash and surprised some hard-working food servers with the tip of a lifetime.

In every case the spontaneous act of kindness made a huge difference for someone who really needed it.

But for us it was also the perfect antidote to the bad news and negativity with which we are bombarded daily.

Along with the more traditional forms of giving big tips are another nice reminder of what the season truly signifies.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Organizing Your New Gifts [Video]Organizing Your New Gifts

Tips to organize your home after your holiday haul.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:32Published

Seven Tips To Hosting A Stress-Free Holiday Party [Video]Seven Tips To Hosting A Stress-Free Holiday Party

Christmas may be wrapping up for this year but a week full of holiday parties still lies ahead. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.