SV-Robinson

SV-Robinson Wildcats beat Maroons
SV-Robinson

Classic games... for the second time in three years south vermillion and robinson opened the classic against each other.

What a pass by brice gilman...he goes behind the back to eli royal... south vermillion was up 26-23 at the half.

Fourth quarter.

Under a minute to go...brayden childress with the hoops in the lane to give robinson a 44-43 lead.

Other end.

South vermillion gets the loose ball.

Brice gilman finds anthony garzolini for the layup to give the wildcats a 45-44 lead with 15 seconds left.

1.2 seconds to go....robinson ball down 47-44......maroons get a great look from their star brayden childress to tie it at the buzzer, its just off... what an exciting finish....south vermillion wins 47-44....the wildcats win their third straight classic opener, first time they've




