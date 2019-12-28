THN-Edgweood

45-41.... terre haute north not only opened the tourney looking to defend their title but for a little payback....two weeks ago edgewood knocked them off and today the patriots had a chance to make up for it.

Terre haute north and edgewood opened the tourney.... second quarter....patriots shooter caden mason comes off the screen, you can't give this kid any room or this will happen...north was up 23-21 att he break... nice passing by the patriots....the ball never touches the floor...mahki johnson with the layup....north built an 11-point second half lead... but here comes edgewood...derek farkas with the the nice take to tie the game at 33 in the fourth... same score....less than three to go....noah crosley gives north the lead for the good with the trifecta.... crosley had a big game with a career-high 18....terre haute north wins 45-38....the patriots have won five straight