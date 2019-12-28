Sullivan-Marshall

Evening good evening and welcome to a special thursday in the paint.... day one of the first financial wabash valley classic is in the books and it was without a doubt one of the best opening days in tourney history.

Five of the eight games were decided by seven points or less, with four of those games coming down to the final minute... the game everyone was looking forward to was the battle between the two unbeatens sullivan and marshall and it didn't disappoint.

These two ranked teams went at it...... time winding down in the first half.

Rocco roshel splits the double team gets the tough bucket as the horn sounds to send sullivan to the break up 29-26.... second half....marshall star junior daniel tingly put on a show.

Beautiful eurostep and scope off glass and he draws the foul.

Tingley scored all 20 of his points in the second half...none were pretty than this... are you kidding me tingley, that's a sick spin move...the defender is still trying to find him... nice passing by the sullivan big's....kevin palmer finds jackson shake baseline...arrows up 43-39 going to 4th... sullivan couldn't shake marshall or tingley....the lions guard ties the game at 49 with 2:30 to go.... sullivan would answer with a six-ohh run, all the points came from the line.kaleb thrasher knocks down two of his 12.

Sullivan wins the battle between the unbeatens....arrows take a good one 55-52 over