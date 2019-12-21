Global  

Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Saturday said there would be “no legal basis” for Republicans to subpoena his testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, clarifying remarks from Friday that drew criticism.

Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

After Joe Biden told the Des Moines Register on Friday that he would not comply with a Senate subpoena in President Trump's impeachment trial, he faced swift and widespread pushback.

Biden argued it would just be a tactic by Trump to distract from his wrongdoing.

But critics noted that the White House's refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas was part of the reason why Trump had been impeached.

On Saturday Biden sought to clarify his statement, tweeting, "In my 40 years in public life, I have always complied with a lawful order and in my eight years as VP, my office - unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence - cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests…But I am just not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial." Trump was impeached by the House for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation of Biden and his son.

Trump has said he did nothing wrong and has raised unsubstantiated charges that Biden improperly tried to halt a Ukrainian probe of a company with ties to his son, and has said he wants Biden to testify in the impeachment trial.

A trial is anticipated in the Republican-controlled Senate to determine whether Trump should be removed from office.



