Car Bomb Kills At Least 79, Injures Over 100 In Somalia's Capital City

Car Bomb Kills At Least 79, Injures Over 100 In Somalia's Capital CityThe country's president blamed terrorist group al-Shabab.
Somalia: Car bomb in Mogadishu kills several people

A car bomb has exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia's capital. The city has suffered...
Deutsche Welle - Published

At least 90 people killed in Mogadishu

A massive car bomb exploded in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, leaving at least 76 people...
IndiaTimes - Published


wfdd

88.5 WFDD Vehicle Bomb Kills At Least 79 In Somalia, Injures 149 Others https://t.co/Idc5u7R4Wx https://t.co/yTywWW8uN3 22 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy The blast was the worst Somalia's seen in over two years. https://t.co/Re3y8MItPB 23 minutes ago

pawyai1

Mark Vehicle Bomb Kills At Least 79 In Somalia, Injures 149 Others 1 hour ago

Brandon46276619

Brandon Lewis Vehicle Bomb Kills At Least 79 In Somalia, Injures 149 Others https://t.co/ZIPinU15b0 https://t.co/mVXBL3utR5 1 hour ago

JamesonFletche3

Jameson Fletcher Vehicle Bomb Kills At Least 79 In Somalia, Injures 149 Others https://t.co/r2m5wIV2cb https://t.co/lx1ZNdVS30 3 hours ago

AfricaCeleb

AfricaCelebrities Devastating News: Car Bomb in Mogadishu Somalia Kills at Least 90 People, Injures Dozens https://t.co/xC3Vq85KRY https://t.co/Eog6msRqBp 7 hours ago

the_memorypage

NoT🖤ForgotteN RT @OneNewsWatch: In the news today: Mogadishu Capital of Somalia Mogadishu Car Bomb Kills at Least 30, Dozens Injured Blast at busy Moga… 12 hours ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Mogadishu Capital of Somalia Mogadishu Car Bomb Kills at Least 30, Dozens Injured Blast at bus… https://t.co/eFkouY0kHU 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Truck Bomb Kills Dozens in Somalia's Capital [Video]Truck Bomb Kills Dozens in Somalia's Capital

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a truck bomb that killed dozens in Somalia.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Deadly car bomb in Somali capital [Video]Deadly car bomb in Somali capital

At least 60 people have been killed in a car bomb blast at a busy security check-point in Somalia's capital. Police captain Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

