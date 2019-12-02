Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Federal Court Will Temporarily Block North Carolina Voter ID Law

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Federal Court Will Temporarily Block North Carolina Voter ID Law

Federal Court Will Temporarily Block North Carolina Voter ID Law

​According to the Associated Press, a U.S. district judge said she will formally halt the ID requirement sometime next week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID law

A federal court in North Carolina announced that next week, a judge will formally block a state law...
CBS News - Published

Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican attempts to require photo identification to vote in North Carolina...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Federal Court To Block North Carolina Voter ID Law [Video]Federal Court To Block North Carolina Voter ID Law

A federal court is temporarily blocking a voter ID law.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published

54 Years After Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Still an Issue for Georgia [Video]54 Years After Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Still an Issue for Georgia

It's been 54 years since the Voting Rights Act was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson, and for 50 years it stood as rock-solid. All that changed with a 2013 Supreme Court case in Shelby v..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.