University planing changes for garage after multiple tragedies 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:42s - Published University planing changes for garage after multiple tragedies Northeastern University officials are planning to make changes at the parking garage where several recent tragedies have occurred, including the Christmas Day deaths of a mother and her two children. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend University planing changes for garage after multiple tragedies TODD, THANK YOU.NEW ON FIVE, THE ADMINISTRATIONAT NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY ISMAKING MAJOR CHANGES TO MAKESURE NO TRAGEDIES EVER HAPPENAGAIN AT THE RENAISSANCE PARKINGGARAGE.THE GARAGE SADLY HAS BEEN THESITE OF AT LEAST TWO SUICIDES.-- THREE SUSPECTED SUICIDES INRECENT MONTHS, INCLUDING THEDOUBLE MURDER SUICIDE WITH THEWEST ROXBURY WOMAN AND HER YOUNGCHILDREN ON CHRISTMAS DAY.NOW, THE UNIVERSITY SAYS THEYARE IMMEDIATELY RESTRICTINGACCESS TO PEDESTRIANS AND CARSON THE TOP TWO FLOORS OF THEPARKING GARAGE.THE CHANGES ARE INDEFINITE,UNTIL STRUCTURAL MODIFICATIONSCAN BE MADE, WHICH WILL INCLUDESIGNS TO HELP PEOPLE WHO MAY BEIN DISTR





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Student Found Dead In UIC Garage Was Strangled A person is in custody in the death of Ruth George this weekend, but students on the University of Illinois at Chicago campus remain in shock. CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:11Published on November 25, 2019