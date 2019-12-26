Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues

Global  

Manuel Pellegrini sacked by West Ham United following 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.
STILL PHOTO OF PELLEGRINI SMILING STORY: Manuel Pellegrini was sacked as West Ham United manager on Saturday (December 28) after a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.

The sacking came at the London Stadium where West Ham's defeat proved the final straw for the club's owners, who after the Leicester defeat announced Pellegrini's dismissal.

After the loss had left the Hammers just one place above the relegation zone in 17th place, joint chairman David Sullivan announced in a statement: "It is with great disappointment that we've had to make this decision.

"We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal."



