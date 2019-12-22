Global  

Jose Mourinho: We have to stop making mistakes

Jose Mourinho: We have to stop making mistakes

Jose Mourinho: We have to stop making mistakes

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called on his team to cut out the mistakes.

He curses the defensive 'gifts' his side handed out in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at bottom club Norwich.
