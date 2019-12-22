Global  

The One Thing President Trump And Michael Moore Agree On

President Donald Trump has tweeted praise for Michigan filmmaker Michael Moore.

In an interview, Moore urged Democrats to avoid putting a centrist moderate up against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Moore said if the election were held today, Trump's "voracious" supporters would back him against a Democrat attempting to unite the middle.

Trump later tweeted to tout Moore's prediction, adding that it was the same as his forecast for the 2016 election.

Business Insider reports Trump added, "nobody ever said Michael was stupid!"
