Friends describe mother who was killed in Christmas Eve murder-suicide



Recent related videos from verified sources Investigators believe mother threw children off garage in murder-suicide Investigators on Thursday identified the mother and children involved in the Christmas Day tragedy. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:03Published 2 days ago D.A. Updates Apparent Christmas Day Double-Murder Suicide At Boston Parking Garage District Attorney Rachael Rollins says a mother and her two young children apparently died on Christmas in a double murder suicide. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:32Published 2 days ago