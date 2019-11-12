Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Game of Thrones' Body Double Dies Just Before Christmas

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
'Game of Thrones' Body Double Dies Just Before Christmas

'Game of Thrones' Body Double Dies Just Before Christmas

A "Game of Thrones" extra died suddenly in his home in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Business Insider reports Andrew Dunbar was the body double for Alfie Allen's character Theon Greyjoy.

Dunbar was in his thirties and worked as DJ, in addition to his extra roles in series like "Derry Girls." The head of Crowd Makeup for GoT said Dunbar "always stood out" among the thousands of extras that appeared on the show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Theon Greyjoy's Body Double on 'Game of Thrones' Died on Christmas Eve

Sad news for "Game of Thrones" fans ... the guy who stood in as the body double for Alfie Allen's...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •HinduIndian Express


Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar passes away; Alfie Allen aka Theon Greyjoy pays a tribute

Christmas Eve didn't turn out to be quite joyful for the crew of HBO's hit Game of Thrones as the...
Bollywood Life - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Personal Training Healed My Severe Spinal Condition | SHAKE MY BEAUTY [Video]Personal Training Healed My Severe Spinal Condition | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A YOUNG woman with scoliosis is championing self-love and body positivity through fitness. Eva Butterly, a 28-year-old personal trainer from Dublin, Ireland, is using her personal experience to help..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.