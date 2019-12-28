Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs movie clip - It's Raining Burgers

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs movie clip - It's Raining Burgers To his surprise, Flint's (Bill Hader) machine begins to work and hamburgers fall from the sky.

Plot synopsis: When hard times hit Swallow Falls, its townspeople can only afford to eat sardines.

Flint Lockwood, a failed inventor, thinks he has the answer to the town's crisis.

He builds a machine that converts water into food, and becomes a local hero when tasty treats fall from the sky like rain.

But when the machine spins out of control and threatens to bury the whole world under giant mounds of food, Flint finds he may have bitten off more than he can chew.