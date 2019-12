PBSO conducting Traffic/DUI Saturation Patrol in Lake Worth Beach

EVE& LAW ENFORCEMENT ISRAMPING UP ITS EFFORTS TO MAKESURE PEOPLE CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY.

THE PALM BEACHCOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS ADUI CHECKPOINT IN PLACETONIGHT.WPTV NEWS-CHANNEL 5'S LINNIESUPALL JOINS US FROM LAKEWORTH BEACH WITH MORE.

LINNIGOOD EVENING,[PKG] FROM THE UNIQUE SHOPSTHE WIDE VARIETY ORESTAURANTS AND BARS& LAKEWORTH BEACH IS A DESTINATIFOR GOOD TIMES& [SOT] [FREDBROWN/LAKE WORTH BEACH] 72510There's a lot more activity,it was pretty much dead downin this area.

Restaurants arearound people are showing upso I hope there's signs oflife& positive life& BUTTONIGHT THERE'S AN IMPORTANTREMINDER FOR REVELERS& TPALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFICE WILL BE ON PATROLTHROUGHOUT THE AREA&SPECIFICIALLY THE CITY OF LAKEWORTH BEACH& [SOT] 72221 Whenyou start drinking it's yourown responsibility to makethat choice& it's your ownresponsibility that's what Isay.

OFFICIALS SAY LAST YEARBETWEEN CHRISTMAS AND NEWYEARS LAST 285 PEOPLE DIED INDRUNK DRIVING RELATEDACCIDENTS& A GRIM REMINDER FMANY.

[SOT] 72545 Lot of roomfor trouble& I'll my drinkingat homeA FUNERAL SERVICE TODAY FORTHE LOCAL TEENAGER KILLED ONTHE WAY TO SCHOOL.

N