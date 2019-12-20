'Game of Thrones' Body Double Dies Just Before Christmas now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:34s - Published 'Game of Thrones' Body Double Dies Just Before Christmas A "Game of Thrones" extra died suddenly in his home in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Business Insider reports Andrew Dunbar was the body double for Alfie Allen's character Theon Greyjoy. Dunbar was in his thirties and worked as DJ, in addition to his extra roles in series like "Derry Girls." The head of Crowd Makeup for GoT said Dunbar "always stood out" among the thousands of extras that appeared on the show.