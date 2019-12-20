Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Game of Thrones' Body Double Dies Just Before Christmas

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
'Game of Thrones' Body Double Dies Just Before Christmas

'Game of Thrones' Body Double Dies Just Before Christmas

A "Game of Thrones" extra died suddenly in his home in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Business Insider reports Andrew Dunbar was the body double for Alfie Allen's character Theon Greyjoy.

Dunbar was in his thirties and worked as DJ, in addition to his extra roles in series like "Derry Girls." The head of Crowd Makeup for GoT said Dunbar "always stood out" among the thousands of extras that appeared on the show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Game of Thrones' Body Double Dies Just Before Christmas

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required



Recent related news from verified sources

Who did Andrew Dunbar play in Game Of Thrones and what was his cause of death?

Who did Andrew Dunbar play in Game Of Thrones and what was his cause of death?Andrew passed away this week (Picture: HBO) Game Of Thrones alum Andrew Dunbar sadly passed away on...
WorldNews - Published

In a year of epic finales, 'Star Wars' and 'Game of Thrones' stumbled while 'Avengers: Endgame' soared

In a year of epic finales, 'Star Wars' and 'Game of Thrones' stumbled while 'Avengers: Endgame' soared· "Avengers: Endgame," "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," and "Game of Thrones" season eight all...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Kit Harington! [Video]Happy Birthday, Kit Harington!

Happy Birthday, Kit Harington!. Christopher Catesby Harington turns 33 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the actor. 1. Harington is a descendent of King Charles II. 2...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

The Worst Moments of Game of Thrones (with Puppets) | io9 [Video]The Worst Moments of Game of Thrones (with Puppets) | io9

Here are the worst moments of Game of Thrones season 8 - with puppets. Spoilers ahead!.Read more: We come from the future. https://io9.com

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.