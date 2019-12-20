Global  

Elizabeth Warren's Campaign Is Urgently Passing The Hat

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign is in a fundraising crunch.

According to Business Insider, the news comes just days ahead of the end of the fourth-quarter filing deadline.

Warren sent out an email calling for donations, four days away from the Federal Election Commission's reporting deadline.

Setting a $20 million funding goal, the email said Warren would need a major boost from the current figure of "a little over $17 million.
Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Says Asian, Indian And Middle-Eastern Billionaires Are ‘White’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign website labeled Asian-American,...
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Warren vs. Buttigieg: Why they were fighting about campaign finance and a wine cave at the debate

Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren dueled over campaign finance during the December Democratic...
PolitiFact - Published


