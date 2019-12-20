Elizabeth Warren's Campaign Is Urgently Passing The Hat

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign is in a fundraising crunch.

According to Business Insider, the news comes just days ahead of the end of the fourth-quarter filing deadline.

Warren sent out an email calling for donations, four days away from the Federal Election Commission's reporting deadline.

Setting a $20 million funding goal, the email said Warren would need a major boost from the current figure of "a little over $17 million.