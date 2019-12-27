Global  

Pittsburgh Fire Crews Battle Three Separate Fires

Pittsburgh Fire Crews Battle Three Separate Fires

Pittsburgh Fire Crews Battle Three Separate Fires

Three different fires happened in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods in a single night, and all of their causes are still unknown, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
