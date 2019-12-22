New year's eve is right around the corner and for many people that means fireworks... people usually let them off to bring in the new year with a literal bang... wcbi's tyler hull talked to a few people who operate firework stands... everyone knows about fireworks and the joy they bring to with a light show in the night... but what a lot of people don't know is the story of the people who work these stands... at least twice a year, they light up the night sky.

For many families fireworks are part of the holiday celebration.

And even though it may seem the fireworks stands appear over night....the tents are set up in specific locations and run by specific people... behind the scenes for holidays like the fourth of july and new years are the vendors who sell fireworks... the ray family has been is this business for years.

They work for orbit fireworks... they see the time to work with the fireworks as a vacation.

"i'm always working on a mobile home remodeling company.

And that's all we do seven days a week."

Chris ray runs the tent in macon sitting on the hill.... he has been in that same spot for 14 years, and he says that its just fun "i love it.

If i could do it every day for the rest of my life.

I would do it.

It's it's a lot of fun.

You get to meet a lot of people.

You know, it's like camping with out being in the woods.

You know, you can just sit out here, hang out.

Meet a lot of nice folks, man get to talk to everybody.

And so it's a lot of fun" ray's son killian who operates the tent in west point runs through the process of getting everything set up... "we get here, they've already got the tent set up and all the posts dug and then they bring us back trailer, all the all the stuff that we had leftover last season, they just put in the dry storage.

And then we start off with that and then they just bring us more."

Chris ray has one more message for everybody who will be enjoying fireworks... "be safe.

Shoot fireworks responsibly."

Tyler hull wcbi news orbit fireworks has many locations throught mississippi and alabama including four in the golden triangle.