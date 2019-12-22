Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fireworks

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Fireworks

Fireworks

New Year's eve is right around the corner and for many people that means fireworks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fireworks

New year's eve is right around the corner and for many people that means fireworks... people usually let them off to bring in the new year with a literal bang... wcbi's tyler hull talked to a few people who operate firework stands... everyone knows about fireworks and the joy they bring to with a light show in the night... but what a lot of people don't know is the story of the people who work these stands... at least twice a year, they light up the night sky.

For many families fireworks are part of the holiday celebration.

And even though it may seem the fireworks stands appear over night....the tents are set up in specific locations and run by specific people... behind the scenes for holidays like the fourth of july and new years are the vendors who sell fireworks... the ray family has been is this business for years.

They work for orbit fireworks... they see the time to work with the fireworks as a vacation.

"i'm always working on a mobile home remodeling company.

And that's all we do seven days a week."

Chris ray runs the tent in macon sitting on the hill.... he has been in that same spot for 14 years, and he says that its just fun "i love it.

If i could do it every day for the rest of my life.

I would do it.

It's it's a lot of fun.

You get to meet a lot of people.

You know, it's like camping with out being in the woods.

You know, you can just sit out here, hang out.

Meet a lot of nice folks, man get to talk to everybody.

And so it's a lot of fun" ray's son killian who operates the tent in west point runs through the process of getting everything set up... "we get here, they've already got the tent set up and all the posts dug and then they bring us back trailer, all the all the stuff that we had leftover last season, they just put in the dry storage.

And then we start off with that and then they just bring us more."

Chris ray has one more message for everybody who will be enjoying fireworks... "be safe.

Shoot fireworks responsibly."

Tyler hull wcbi news orbit fireworks has many locations throught mississippi and alabama including four in the golden triangle.



Recent related news from verified sources

Why you won't see any blue fireworks at your New Year's Eve celebration

Why you won't see any blue fireworks at your New Year's Eve celebration· *Bright blue fireworks are far more challenging to produce than common colors like red, white, or...
Business Insider - Published

Guatemala town celebrates patron saint with dance, fireworks

CHICHICASTENANGO, Guatemala (AP) — With dances and fireworks, indigenous residents of a town in the...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

natashahau

Natasha Hau 邱靖贤 cancel the fireworks and reallocate the funds to the RFS https://t.co/f60NOwwqlG 5 seconds ago

dhcogut

David Cogut RT @axios: Australia's deadly wildfires and scorching, dry conditions have prompted the cancelation of New Year's Eve events across the cou… 5 seconds ago

rwh19475

Richard Henke Cannot Believe this as its UK News. More likely Scott Morrison stole the money put aside for that to use for his H… https://t.co/568E5fcGee 5 seconds ago

fukawi2

ᴩʜɪʟʟɪᴩ ꜱᴍɪᴛʜ Perhaps we should have NYE drone show instead of fireworks? https://t.co/vQmLIOjPzR 14 seconds ago

Suzyiam

Miss BetseyTrotwood RT @FoxyLustyGrover: Sydneysider's won't even give up their New Years Fireworks Display while their State literally burns, how good is Aust… 29 seconds ago

nswfire

New South Wales Fires - Australian Wildfires @O_O_Mars @Qldaah @GladysB @NSWRFS They always say "we have already paid for it" || my "armchair" response: Tell yo… https://t.co/p5fCq1b0zJ 45 seconds ago

DrMWalsh1

Mary Walsh 😷 RT @MotherofOpinion: There should NOT be fireworks anywhere for New Year’s Eve.. use the funds to get supplies, proper breathing apparatus… 59 seconds ago

dalemoon2

dale moon @yolandasfetsos How do the Sydney Harbour fireworks affect the bush area? 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Exploding fireworks stuck to front of building in Slavic Village cause minor damage [Video]Exploding fireworks stuck to front of building in Slavic Village cause minor damage

Exploding fireworks stuck to front of building in Slavic Village cause minor damage

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:14Published

What to know about setting off fireworks on NYE [Video]What to know about setting off fireworks on NYE

What to know about setting off fireworks on NYE

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.