Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

A flood watch is in effect for most of the NBC26 viewing area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for some parts of the Northwoods.

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for most lakeshore counties.

Scattered showers will become more steady tonight into Sunday with some of the rainfall being heavy.

Winds will also pick up out of the east which will result in water piling up along our shoreline.

Initially this afternoon and evening, temperatures are flirting near freezing in the Northwoods resulting in the risk for a wintry mix.

Temperatures will gradually warm tonight as a warm front lifts north.

By Sunday morning, we will be in the lower 40s.

Winds will pick up around 5 to 15 mph with gusts near 25.

On and off rainfall will continue for our Sunday.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s, making it the warmest day of the next 7 days.

We will then see a cool off Monday as temperatures fall with the passage of a cold front.

By the afternoon, rain will transition to snow and continue Monday night.

By Tuesday morning a dusting to three inches of snow will accumulate, highest totals in the Northwoods.

It looks like we stay dry for the rest of the week with highs in the 30s most days.