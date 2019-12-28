Police Arrest Kamyl Garrette In Deadly Shooting Inside JCPenney 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:24s - Published Police Arrest Kamyl Garrette In Deadly Shooting Inside JCPenney Aurora police say they arrested 18-year-old Kamyl Xavier Garrette in the deadly shooting at a JCPenney store on Friday. 0

Recent related videos from verified sources One Dead After Shooting At JCPenney In Aurora Police say one person has died after a shooting in the JCPenney at the Town Center of Aurora shopping center on Friday evening. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:21Published 1 day ago