Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

All Greek To Me? Tom Hanks And Family Offered Greek Citizenship

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
All Greek To Me? Tom Hanks And Family Offered Greek Citizenship

All Greek To Me? Tom Hanks And Family Offered Greek Citizenship

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos signed an honorary naturalization order Friday.

No big deal, right?

But according to CNN, the offer of Greek citizenship went to actor Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and their children.

Tom Hanks is a person who showed real interest in the people who suffered from the fire in Mati and promoted this issue in the global media.

Takis Theodorikakos Greek Interior Minister He was referring to the fires that devastated areas in Greece's Attica region last July.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

All Greek To Me? Tom Hanks And Family Offered Greek Citizenship

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released



Recent related news from verified sources

Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship

Tom Hanks may officially consider himself Greek. Greece’s President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has signed...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

burghline

BURGHline.com Tom Hanks And Family Offered Honorary Greek Citizenship https://t.co/LZtlKprxr1 https://t.co/vaHJPKZTdm 2 hours ago

KDKA

KDKA Tom Hanks And Family Offered Honorary Greek Citizenship https://t.co/aDv4iD0w8g 3 hours ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH Tom Hanks And Family Offered Honorary Greek Citizenship https://t.co/T514EGiyg7 6 hours ago

LynnCaroline8

Lynn Caroline RT @KDKA: GREEK HANKS: Greece's president offered Tom Hanks and his family honorary citizenship. https://t.co/yQTytk9WO8 6 hours ago

KDKA

KDKA GREEK HANKS: Greece's president offered Tom Hanks and his family honorary citizenship. https://t.co/yQTytk9WO8 7 hours ago

3crowns21

Edward Seiler @chengelis @Great_Grumpki @AP_Europe Then Hanks is (obviously) taking communion at the Greek Orthodox Church. Great… https://t.co/I9zyPeSZ0R 14 hours ago

yournews_gr

Your News A star in the family: Tom Hanks, family receive honourary Greek citizenship - Your News https://t.co/pjlVkNwslh 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks awarded honorary Greek citizenship [Video]Tom Hanks awarded honorary Greek citizenship

Greek President Pavlopoulos has signed an honorary naturalization order for Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:57Published

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood with Tom Hanks - Building the Neighborhood [Video]A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood with Tom Hanks - Building the Neighborhood

Check out the official "Building the Neighborhood" featurette for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper! Release Date: November..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 04:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.