All Greek To Me? Tom Hanks And Family Offered Greek Citizenship

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos signed an honorary naturalization order Friday.

No big deal, right?

But according to CNN, the offer of Greek citizenship went to actor Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and their children.

Tom Hanks is a person who showed real interest in the people who suffered from the fire in Mati and promoted this issue in the global media.

Takis Theodorikakos Greek Interior Minister He was referring to the fires that devastated areas in Greece's Attica region last July.