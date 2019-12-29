Global  

28th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration underway in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Festival of First Fruits begins nationwide, and celebrations are underway in Macon.
Project will now include a football practice field, and baseball and softball fields.

It should be complete by next school year.

Kwanzaa begins today, and celebrations have started in macon.

41 nbc's rashaad vann has more on how you can celebrate the week-long holiday.

Muhammad: kwanzaa is a 7-day festival that celebrates the principles of unity, self-determination, cooperative economics, collective work, and responsibility, purpose, creativity, and faith for more than 20 years, the kwanzaa cultural access center in macon, has celebrated the week-long holiday.

Muhammad: kwanzaa cultureal access center in torchlight academy have partnered with the douglases wheel to bring all of the community aspects together brown: this year is a bigger meaning because right now we have the return ghana movement, are, the ghana return you can google that, but it's a huge story of the diaspora.

The whole diaspora returning to ghana being invited cuz i think that puts kwanzaa in a unique context.

The organization is holding events for the 28th annual kwanzaa celebration in bibb county.

Brown: it's always a family vibe, i think the important thing is that everybody is invited, so even if you're not african diaspora, so it's like say we go to the greek festival, so they can come to us, we go to the native americans festival, so they can come to us.

Muhammad: we will be noticing and celebrating some of our pioneers that are in the community as well community leaders say this is an opportunity for residents to learn more about the non-religious african heritage in african-american culture.

Muhammad:these are things that the whole of humanity, kwanzaa events are free and open to the community.

The first




