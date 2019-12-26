12-26-19 SCORES: Whitesboro wins intense battle of state-ranked Warriors over Clinton

Aft christmas and here in our area - we had one hockey game that caused mass hysteria!
Hockey game that caused mass hysteria!
It's a battle of the warriors in division two league contest between two of the top teams in new york.
The clinton warriors - rockstars at their own arena.
They come into tonight ranked sixth in the state for division two.
The whitesboro warriors - come in ranked fifth and on a seven-game win streak.
--- just under nine minutes in - whitesboro lands the first punch.
Off the rush - noah scranton to troy chamberlain - and then frank centro puts it the wide open net.
The 'boro is on the board.
--- less than 90 seconds later - lightning strikes twice.
Another rebound in front - josh bono is able to sneak it inside the near post and whitesboro finds themselves up two.
--- next goal is key and it's clinton punching back.
Under three minutes left - chaos in front - white jerseys swarming the crease - finally it's tyler karuzas slipping it in on the backhand.
2-1 the score after one.
--- in the second - clinton puts whitesboro on the ropes.
2-on-1 - derrick jewell sends on goal - antonio femia crashing back door and he's able to redirect it home.
We're back even at 2-2.
--- four minutes later - whitesboro forces a turnover in the offensive end.
Logan la-chaz tips the shot - stays with it and puts his own rebound into the open goal... ...clinton tied it before the end of the frame - but whitesboro got