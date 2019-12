Holiday drinking before New Years Eve

ITS THE LASTSATURDAY BEFORETHE NEW YEAR...WHICH MEANSINCREASED PATROLTO KEEP DRUNKENDRIVERS OFF THEROAD.N-B-C 26'S ABIGAILHANTKE IS HERE INSTUDIO WITH USTONIGHT WITH WHATYOU NEED TO KNOWIN THE COMING DAYS.RYAN/REGINATHE GREEN BAYPOLICE DEPARTMENTSAYS THERE'S GOINGTO BE A FEW HOTSPOTS THEY'LL BEKEEPING AN EYE ONTONIGHT AND NEWYEARS...AROUND TOWN THEYSAY WASHINGTON,MAIN AND BROADWAYSTREET AREASTYPICALLY ATTRACTMORE PEOPLE, SOOFFICERS WILL BETHERE AS WELL.

THEGREEN BAY POLICEDEPARTMENT SAYSONE OF THEIR MAINFOCUSES WILL BELOOKING FORDRUNKEN DRIVERS.ADDING, THEY'VEALREADY HAD A FEWOVER THE HOLIDAYWEEK."Don't make the mistakeof thinking your justbuzzed.

We've seen thecommercials wherebuzzed driving is drunkdriving.

Be smart there'senough programs outthere all it takes is thetouch of an app on yourphone and you can gethome safe."LIEUTENANT CAINSAYS THEY HAVEUPPED THEIR STAFFFOR TONIGHT...ANDWILL BE WORKINGWITH THE BROWNCOUNTY SHERIFF'SO-W-I TASK FORCE ONNEW YEARS EVE....COMING UP TONIGHTAT TEN, WE'LL TALKMORE ABOUT HOWMUCH ALCOHOLPEOPLE TYPICALLYDRINK...TO RING INTHE NEW YEAR....ABIGAIL HANTKE,NBC26WITH OUR PROJECT