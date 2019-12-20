Global  

A Year After, Thai Navy SEAL Dies From Blood Infection Contracted Saving Trapped Boys

Last year, 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand.

Now, a Thai Navy SEAL has died from an infection he contracted during the daring rescue effort.

CNN reports the Thai Royal Navy confirmed the death of Petty Officer Beirut Pakbara in a statement Friday.

"Mourning Sergeant Major Beirut Pakbara, the hero of the cave who passed away.

The Royal Thai Navy would like to express our deepest condolences to Beirut's family," the statement read.

Beirut contracted a blood infection during the rescue operation at Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand.

He had sought medical treatment over the past year, but his condition worsened after the infection got into his bloodstream.
