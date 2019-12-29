Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

ONLY ON 2: LA Woman Says She Tried To Get On Hawaii Helicopter Flight Before Deadly Crash

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
ONLY ON 2: LA Woman Says She Tried To Get On Hawaii Helicopter Flight Before Deadly Crash

ONLY ON 2: LA Woman Says She Tried To Get On Hawaii Helicopter Flight Before Deadly Crash

Robin Sax, a lawyer and television analyst, said she was scheduled to take a helicopter tour with the same company on Saturday, but tried to switch her ticket to Thursday's flight that crashed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

omoyetv

📺 @MasekoValencia A woman who says a submissive woman is weak has not tried. The submissive is the strongest just one… https://t.co/Rg04tFm78F 18 hours ago

trabalo

蓋維斯 RT @Munyai_R_Gundo: 6. He who says that nothing lasts forever has never tried Hausa perfume. (Nigeria)  7. The only woman who knows where… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.