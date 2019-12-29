Fire leaves west Eugene home unlivable

Thanks for joining us, i'm jillian smukler.

A west eugene home is*not livable after officials say a fire blew out it's windows this afternoon.

The house fire took place on the 49 hundred block of cone avenue and began just before noon today.

Kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg watched the firefighters in action... and has the details on what exactly happened...in tonight's top story.

(dog nats) saturday's fire made nextdoor neighbor joanne rushman volunteer dogwatcher.

"it was a lot of black smoke.

It got pretty bad with the smoke."

It wasn't what she was expecting when some passersby knocked on her door late this morning.

"people were driving by and had seen the black smoke."

With smoke billowing and windows breaking in the heat- and the home's resident gone... she had one thing on her mind.

"so i come outside quick and i knew he had a dog.

And i was concerned because i hadn't seen her outside and i knew he was gone.

But after a few minutes they brought the dog out alive."

"that dog was not the only animal that was rescued.

In fact, this rabbit right here also made it out alive.

But fire officials tell me they are grateful that no humans were in danger.

" when firefighers arrived the fire had spread through the front room of the house... discovering more flames under the floor after clearing the room.

"found some fire under the floor and put that out quickly.

Crews worked quickly and efficiently."

But officials say the damage was still quite extensive.

"there's quite a lot of smoke that extended through the back of the house and the resident won't be able to stay there for quite a while."

As of saturday afternoon, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

With the dog and rabbit in her care, rushman has a message for their owner.

"i have your dog.

Your neighbor has your dog and she is fine."

I'm chris lueneburg kezi 9 news.

