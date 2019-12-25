Global  

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media following his side's Premier League win at Burnley.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media following his side's Premier League win at Burnley.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media following his side's Premier League win at Burnley.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is definitely improving following their 2-0 Premier League win at Burnley.

Solskjaer said his team's recent form was encouraging for a team that is developing.
Recent related news from verified sources

Man United further behind in development than expected - Solskjaer

Manchester United have not progressed as much as what manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had hoped for as...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Solskjaer says Pogba ´didn´t feel right´ as McTominay faces month out for Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Paul Pogba was not ready to face Burnley after...
SoccerNews.com - Published


soccerm00956420

soccerman Pogba was not ready to face Burnley, says Solskjaer via Football Paradise https://t.co/GMA3yJ6qHL Paul Pogba was… https://t.co/INPHAT73Ny 2 hours ago

leongmng

Leon 🥶 Manchester United , although Ole Gunnar Solskjær may have got you the win , look no further for i know the perfect… https://t.co/pR3yzjs5P1 6 hours ago

amootipearl

Pearl RT @CAN_Divine: Another definition of blindness is when you see a future with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer as Manager of Manchester united 6 hours ago

CAN_Divine

Nkemji❁ Another definition of blindness is when you see a future with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer as Manager of Manchester united 6 hours ago

news_images_uk

News Images 28th December 2019, Turf Moor, Burnley, England; Premier League, Burnley v Manchester United : Manchester United ma… https://t.co/xroowf8B5K 8 hours ago

LarryCh49598510

Larry Chester New video by Manchester United: Manager's Press Conference | Burnley v Manchester United | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer https://t.co/dtnZ3scABt 19 hours ago

_Sir_LeRoy

black republican RT @UgoIkeakor: Nuno Espirito Santo did a double against Pep Guardiola. I will take Nuno as Manchester United manager. United needs to sack… 20 hours ago

UgoIkeakor

Ugo Nuno Espirito Santo did a double against Pep Guardiola. I will take Nuno as Manchester United manager. United needs… https://t.co/0R9Oonp41f 20 hours ago


