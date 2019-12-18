California Laws 2020

Christina, california rings in hundreds of new laws in 2020... let's kick things off with changes to gun control.

Firearm purchase fees go up to $38.19.

You must be 21 or over to buy semi- automatic rifles next year.

And starting in 2021, you will be limited to buying one semi- automatic rifle per month.

You can't buy guns if you are already banned from buying in another state.

And in september, employers, teachers, and co- wokers will be able to seek a gun-violence restraining order.

Now to changes in the workplace... the minimum wage in california goes up a dollar.

Companies with 26 or fewer workers must pay $12 an hour.

Large employers must pay at least $13 an hour.

Plus, your lyft ride might be getting a little more expensive... companies using independent contractors are subject to new restrictions..mo re of those workers will be considered employees.

On to healthcare... you will be required to have health insurance.

And doctors will be required to fill out a new standardized form for parents who want to exempt their kids from vaccinations.

Doctors with five or more exemptions will be reviewed by the state.

Undocumented immigrants under 26 years old will be eligible for the state's low- income health insurance.

Overall governor newsom signed almost 1200 new laws this year... a very busy 2019 for our state legislature.

Big changes are coming for environment and wildfire protections as well.

Smoking is now illegal in most state parks and beaches... those who break the law are subject to a $25 fine.

Products with microbeads...fou nd in toothpaste and some soaps...are now illegal to sell... trapping animals for their fur is also illegal.

And any circus that uses exotic animals are banned from california.

