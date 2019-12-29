Steven Stamkos fires off glass, bats in own rebound for 800th career point 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:01s - Published Steven Stamkos fires off glass, bats in own rebound for 800th career point Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos fires high off the glass, but stays with the play and bats in the long rebound past Carey Price to tie the game at 2 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this