Continued cold nights for much of the Central Coast

WHEN THE CLOUDS ANDRAIN MAY ARRIVE IN THECOMING DAYS.HERE IS YOUR FORECASTLOW TEMPERATURESTONIGHT INTOTOMORROW MORNING.HERE IS A LOOK AT YOURFORECAST TOMORROWINCLUDING HIGHTEMPERTAURES, SKYCONDITIONS AND ANYRAIN CHANCES.HERE IS A LOOK AT YOURKSBW 8 DAY FORECASTINCLUDING EXPECTEDHIGH AND LOWTEMPERATURES, SKYCONDITIONS AND ANYRAIN CHANCES.

JUST AHEAD, WE'VE GOTCOLLEGE FOOTBALLBOWL GAMESINCLUDING...THE COLLEGE FOOTBALLPLAYOFFS... THE PEACHBOWL AND THE FIESTABOWL... COMING UPNEXT IN SPORTS!

###JUST AHEAD, WE'VE GOTCOLLEGE FOOTBALL