Watch: Priyanka Gandhi's reaction when man breached security to meet her

A man breached security to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.



Tweets about this Test_Sherlock acc test4 Man Breaks Security To Meet Priyanka Gandhi In UP. Watch Her Reaction https://t.co/wlVH6GO0MY 9 hours ago Md Amber RT @ndtv: Man breaks security to meet Priyanka Gandhi in UP. Watch her reaction. https://t.co/iczF67SE6r https://t.co/xI4F3dxkKx 10 hours ago TechBuzz Man Breaks Security To Meet Priyanka Gandhi In UP. Watch Her Reaction https://t.co/msPrVjvRi0 https://t.co/wNU4Ak2MSF 13 hours ago MANMOHANJIT CHEEMA Man Breaks Security To Meet Priyanka Gandhi In UP. Watch Her Reaction - Pre planned stunt by Congress HaHaHa 14 hours ago MR UNPREDICTABLE 🔮⚔️🔭🚬⚰️ RT @ndtvfeed: Man Breaks Security To Meet Priyanka Gandhi In UP. Watch Her Reaction https://t.co/iaGhGQGpln 15 hours ago