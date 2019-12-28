Global  

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi's reaction when man breached security to meet her

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:02s
Watch: Priyanka Gandhi's reaction when man breached security to meet her

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi's reaction when man breached security to meet her

A man breached security to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.
