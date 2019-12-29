Guardian Angels, Police Step Up Patrols After Anti-Semitic Attacks now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:00s - Published Guardian Angels, Police Step Up Patrols After Anti-Semitic Attacks CBSN New York's Christina Fan has the latest on the rash of attacks in New York's Jewish community. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this