Events at the Vigo County Historical Museum

Folks are heading to the vigo county historical society for some fun this holiday break.

Families came out to the showing of the feature film "rocky jones space ranger: menace from space."

Each saturday a different film is played for everyone to enjoy.

It's just one of the fun features the museum has to offer.

There are also events like coffee with the curator.

It's a way to get hands on experience and learn what the museum is all about.

"it's really important that a community come together and be proud of that heritage and preserve that story for future generations."

The museum also has some fun things planned in the new year.

That includes guest speakers on fridays.

Another wabash valley museum is getting ready for a popular celebration!

The terre haute children's museum is hosting it's annual "new years