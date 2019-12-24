Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Tampa Bay hosts the Montreal Canadiens after Victor Hedman scored two goals in the Lightning's 6-1...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored twice, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay...

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Lightning overcome sluggish start before holding off Habs | CBC Sports https://t.co/sFsH0dJFyQ 48 minutes ago