Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Tampa Bay Lightning vs.

Montreal Canadiens, 12/28/2019
Lightning overcome sluggish start, beat Canadiens 5-4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored twice, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsCBC.ca


Tampa Bay hosts Montreal after Hedman's 2-goal game

Tampa Bay hosts the Montreal Canadiens after Victor Hedman scored two goals in the Lightning's 6-1...
FOX Sports - Published


Lil_JRice

Lil JRice RT @TBLightning: Big divisional points. ⚡️ #MTLvsTBL 📝: https://t.co/i76jykboEn https://t.co/7GWfgNvruj 2 minutes ago

Sporterx3

Sporterx Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens https://t.co/DeQlilUTlx https://t.co/r7AukVajFf 32 minutes ago

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Lightning overcome sluggish start before holding off Habs | CBC Sports https://t.co/sFsH0dJFyQ 48 minutes ago


Steven Stamkos fires off glass, bats in own rebound for 800th career point [Video]Steven Stamkos fires off glass, bats in own rebound for 800th career point

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos fires high off the glass, but stays with the play and bats in the long rebound past Carey Price to tie the game at 2

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:01Published

Tampa Bay Lightning score 3 power-play goals in 6-1 rout of Florida Panthers [Video]Tampa Bay Lightning score 3 power-play goals in 6-1 rout of Florida Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a good start in a stretch of six consecutive games against division opponents. Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Brayden Point had a four-point game and the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

