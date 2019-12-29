Global  

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle to visit Terre Haute

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle to visit Terre Haute
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle to visit Terre Haute

Can head to the "open in indiana" website.

It's a blast from the past... nationwide... the "i love the 90s tour" is happening.

It features iconic entertainers like vanilla ice... salt and peppa... and the teenage mutant ninja turtles.

Right here in the wabash valley... you have the chance to see michaelangelo.

The teenage mutant ninja turtle will be hosting a meet and greet at shewey's in terre haute.

Shewey's owners say the'yre looking forward to providing this opportunity to the community.

"they're an iconic group.

They're totally positive images for kids, but also for adults.

They're fun and exciting.

Shewey's is just part of that.

We're creative.

It's just a way to definitley show your creative side."

The meet and greet will be happening on new year's eve.

That's from 3 to 5pm at shewey's in the haute city center -- formerly




