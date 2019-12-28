Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Good Riddance Day In Times Square

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Good Riddance Day In Times Square

Good Riddance Day In Times Square

People gathered in Times Square to bid farewell to unhappy memories of 2019 at the annual Good Riddance Day event.

CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bad Memories Of 2019 Shredded And Smashed In Times Square On Good Riddance Day

They shredded, tossed, and even smashed anything that made them unhappy in 2019.
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

flgamer5242

ConvictTrump #ScreamingFirehawks #StargateNow🆘🌊 RT @CBSNewYork: Bad Memories Of 2019 Shredded And Smashed In Times Square On Good Riddance Day https://t.co/bCU6RLyiht 3 hours ago

DiChristine

anodyne RT @amyyensi: It’s Good Riddance Day & people are lining up in Times Square to get rid of anything negative they want to leave behind in 20… 4 hours ago

WDBJ7

WDBJ7 VIDEO: People gathered in Times Square to bid farewell to unhappy memories of 2019 at the annual Good Riddance Day… https://t.co/Mq56Ls9PRI 15 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Bad Memories Of 2019 Shredded And Smashed In Times Square On Good Riddance Day https://t.co/bCU6RLyiht 20 hours ago

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen #Local #NewYorkNews Bad Memories Of 2019 Shredded And Smashed In Times Square On Good Riddance Day… https://t.co/qVLfwSQVoB 23 hours ago

PoliSciUniverse

PoliSciUniverse RT @CBSNewYork: GOOD RIDDANCE! Couldn't stand your 2019? You're not alone. Many gathered in Times Square Saturday to shred all their unwant… 1 day ago

OrchidNYC

(((Orchid))) RT @wcbs880: Saturday was the 13th annual Good Riddance Day in Times Square, where hundreds of people turned out to shred away their bad 20… 1 day ago

Goddess205

Goddess20 RT @KDKA: GOOD RIDDANCE DAY: People shredded and smashed their bad memories of 2019 in Times Square before the calendar flips to 2020. http… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.