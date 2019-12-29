Global  

BBB Lamar Neosho

BBB Lamar NeoshoLamar vs Neosho
BBB Lamar Neosho

The boys black bracket... the hometown wildcats hit the floor against lamar this afternoon.

The tigers are 5-and-1 to start the year.

Midway through the first...,mason gastel with the steal...and gets the easy two...but the wildcats would respond...landon autsin with the nifty bucket here..we are tied up.

One minute left in the quarter...connor shoff drives the lane and scores in traffic to put the tigers up one.

Second left on the clock...austin pulls up and nails the mid-range jumper at the buzzer...neosho up 1 after 1.

Wildcats keep it going in the second...mason gammons knocks down a three from the left wing...a couple minutes later...gammons again from the left side.

Neosho goes on to win...59-49.




Coach_Embrey

Macey Embrey RT @OfficialKevRy: The @NeoshoClassic Girls 3rd place finishers, the @NeoshoGBB. They top Lamar 56-37 behind 12 point efforts from Olivia H… 9 hours ago

Mary_Dunbar_

Mary Dunbar RT @andiSIOTECO: Neosho girls win 3rd place at the @NeoshoClassic! The Wildcats beat Lamar 56-37. Olivia Hixson 12 pts, 8 reb Maile Gindl… 14 hours ago

LDsportswriter

Lucas Davis RT @JPeakesports: Halftime: Neosho leads Lamar 31-8 in the girls third place game of the Neosho Holiday Classic. 14 hours ago

LDsportswriter

Lucas Davis RT @JPeakesports: Neosho beats Lamar 56-37 for third place 14 hours ago

LDsportswriter

Lucas Davis RT @JPeakesports: Neosho Holiday Classic girls division third place: Neosho leads Lamar 17-2 after the first quarter 14 hours ago

GarrettMaelynn

Maelynn Garrett RT @ValleyGirl1994: Neosho girls basketball finished 3rd with the 56-37 win over Lamar in the Neosho Holiday Classic. Maelynn (@GarrettMael… 15 hours ago

ValleyGirl1994

ValSportsMom Neosho girls basketball finished 3rd with the 56-37 win over Lamar in the Neosho Holiday Classic. Maelynn (… https://t.co/t1RzfM6JQb 15 hours ago

Mickey_Sandford

AlbertMickeySandford RT @NeoshoClassic: Girls Division - Girls Bracket (G12) - Neosho High School def. Lamar High School 56-37 @exposurebball 15 hours ago

