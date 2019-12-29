BBB Lamar Neosho

The boys black bracket... the hometown wildcats hit the floor against lamar this afternoon.

The tigers are 5-and-1 to start the year.

Midway through the first...,mason gastel with the steal...and gets the easy two...but the wildcats would respond...landon autsin with the nifty bucket here..we are tied up.

One minute left in the quarter...connor shoff drives the lane and scores in traffic to put the tigers up one.

Second left on the clock...austin pulls up and nails the mid-range jumper at the buzzer...neosho up 1 after 1.

Wildcats keep it going in the second...mason gammons knocks down a three from the left wing...a couple minutes later...gammons again from the left side.

Neosho goes on to win...59-49.