The Five Points Museum has a new exhibition up

The five point museum of contemporary art are having thei are having their road so far exhibition.

The exhibition this time around at the five points museum is titled "the road so far" not only is it historic but also educational.

The artists that are being shown during this period are travis whitfield and jesse lott.

Whitfield is from texas and now is he's the mayor in louisiana in a town called keachi which is the town that is talked about in this exhibition.

On the contrary jesse lott is from louisiana and and now lives in texas.

Lott has pieces that include discarded metals and woods and he did some drawings for the exhibitions.

There's also a documentary that plays at the museum about hm.

The five points museum of contemporary art will be open where people may come to view this showing of the amazing artwork from wednesday to sundays 12 to 5 pm they'll see something that they ever seen before or ever ever thought about before and you these houses you just don't see them anymore because they tear them down so it's really educational for l walks of life to see this.

Many different artists come by bringing in their creativity which allows the museum to hold a variety of different showings.

All artists from all over the country that have they are pretty heavy hitter artists in my eyes getting to meet them and know them and work with them while we're just setting up an exhibition is really exciting.

The exhibition will run through may 24th.

